Merkle releases ‘Customer Experience’ report

Columbia-based Merkle has released its Experience Impact report, which analyzes how and why customer experience affects where consumers choose to spend their money. For its report, Merkle polled 500 U.S. residents in March 2019.

The research revealed that 66 percent of consumers care more about experiences than price when choosing a brand from which to purchase. Additionally, more than half (52%) of online shoppers reported having stopped shopping on a brand website due to poor site experience.

Nike, Amazon and Apple were cited as the top mentioned brands for delivering a personalized experience. These customer-centric brands were also the top mentioned for delivering the best online experience, with Amazon cited by over half of respondents for being fast and easy, as well as its overall customer service.

“Now more than ever, consumers expect brands to offer personalized and seamless experiences,” said Rives Martin, manager, customer intelligence & brand strategy, Merkle. “Marketers must focus on developing experiences that place customers squarely at the center. It begins with a comprehensive understanding of the entire customer journey, which allows marketers to learn and respond to the interests and needs of their customers. This ultimately results in more valuable, lasting relationships that lead to competitive advantage.”

