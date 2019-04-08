Merkle releases Amazon strategy guide

Columbia-based Merkle has released its second annual Amazon Ads Playbook. This year’s report, titled, “The Amazon Advertising Flywheel Strategy Guide,” explains Amazon advertising’s effect and impact on vendors and sellers, while examining the main components that comprise the flywheel, including owned, paid and earned media.

In 2018, Amazon saw tremendous growth in its advertising product portfolio, expanding its advertising platform and investing in new features and quality-of-life updates. These changes, including API bidding capabilities and enhanced Sponsored Brands, addressed pain points for both current advertisers and those new to advertising on Amazon. With the continued growth of Amazon advertising, Merkle’s strategy guide outlines the flywheel effect and how this complex ecosystem impacts both vendors and sellers.

“Being successful on Amazon requires an intimate knowledge of the ever-changing competitive landscape as well as an integrated strategy that addresses each component of the advertising flywheel,” said Todd Bowman, senior director, Amazon and eRetail at Merkle. “By bringing together teams to support merchandising, marketing, advertising, the supply chain, and brand advocacy, vendors and sellers can better understand how Amazon advertising impacts their bottom line.

“Our comprehensive guide,” said Bowman, “addresses key strategies that propel the advertising flywheel and maximize business opportunities within the Amazon marketplace.”