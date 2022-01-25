Merkle partners with Prospanica on diversity

Merkle, a Columbia-based technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, is now a diversity champion at the national level with Prospanica, the National Association of Hispanic MBAs and business professionals.

The one-year partnership will provide Merkle with the resources to develop a strategic roadmap for advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) internally and for its clients.

As a national diversity champion, Merkle will drive forward the organization’s mission and be an active advocate for Hispanic professionals. This will be accomplished, in part, by promoting Prospanica within Merkle and its extended community. Throughout the partnership, Merkle will have the opportunity to participate and invest in crucial DEI initiatives hosted by Prospanica, including development programs, seminars, mentoring, networking, and job fairs with top diversity recruiters.

By partnering with Prospanica, Merkle will diversify its talent pipeline concentrating on recruiting, developing and engaging Hispanic professionals sourced through Prospanica’s extensive talent database of mid- and senior-level prospects with higher degrees.

Advertisement

Prospanica has 47 chapters across the United States that reach more than 30,000 professionals significant, focus on marketing, media, communications and information systems and technology functional areas.