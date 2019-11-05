Merkle launches scalable marketing analytics solution

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency based in Columbia, announced the launch of Archie, a scalable solution for marketers to gain cross-channel media and marketing insights, using best-in-class platforms and tools.

Archie features rapid campaign reporting in a collaborative analytics environment, allowing advanced and unified performance measurement across media and CRM channels. Marketers who work with Archie can begin with basic or advanced campaign reporting and are provided options to adjust and expand reports based on the organization’s unique needs.

“With Archie, Merkle now centralizes marketing performance measurement, applying data standards and a templatized approach with the industry’s best-in-class technologies, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Tableau,” said Alex Yoder, executive vice president, analytics at Merkle. “As a trusted partner to our clients, we leverage Archie to understand basic insights, set benchmarks, help align internal stakeholders, and deliver quick wins. Within the solution, we can dramatically advance the discovery of complex analytical modeling on the same data set. We use Archie to help clients swiftly stand up marketing campaign reporting and deliver advanced measurement like attribution, media mix modeling, connected attribution, and customer journey analytics.”

Merkle clients have experienced meaningful results with Archie, including seven times faster speed in reporting and insights and 60 percent fewer resources needed to maintain reporting.