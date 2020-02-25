Merkle Launches Promotion, Loyalty Solutions Division

Columbia-based Merkle announced the launch of its new Promotion and Loyalty Solutions division. The agency has created the division through the integration of digital marketing solutions provider HelloWorld and Merkle Loyalty Solutions Group; s a result, both legacy brand names will sunset, and the group will now be known collectively as Merkle Promotion and Loyalty Solutions.

With the launch, Merkle has expanded its engagement capabilities and can now incorporate Human Loyalty solutions to deepen consumer relationships and drive business results. This spectrum of solutions, including digital promotions, gamification, engagement hubs and loyalty programs, deepens brand-consumer relationships to elicit emotion, generate data and reward consumer behavior.

Merkle has named Peter DeNunzio its first global head of loyalty. DeNunzio previously held the position of CEO at HelloWorld; he will focus on enhancing Merkle’s already strong loyalty and promotions capabilities and client base around the globe.