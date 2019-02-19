Merkle launches data integration solution

Columbia-based Merkle announced the launch of Rapid Audience Layer (RAL), a public, cloud-based marketing data management solution. As an entry-level data management offering, RAL enables the fast integration of multiple data sources to deliver rich audience insights.

RAL offers a centralized way to store multiple data feeds, including Customer-Relationship Management, digital and third-party data. Leveraging the latest scalable cloud technologies and shared support teams, RAL provides marketers with the benefits of a preliminary data management environment through a user-friendly platform. Powered by Merkle’s Connected Recognition technology, the solution allows marketers to recognize the same individual across several data sources.