Merkle launches data accelerator for nonprofits

Columbia-based Merkle has announced the launch of its Data Accelerator for Nonprofit, a cloud-based, data-management solution that enables nonprofits to connect their data sources and eliminate technology and analytics limitations to drive organizational growth.

The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit draws upon Merkle’s 33-year heritage as a customer experience transformation business partner to corporate and nonprofit brands to bring innovative, commercial-level marketing to nonprofit organizations.

The cloud-based solution enables marketers to stand up a cost-effective and centralized data management solution in a matter of weeks, rather than months, and analyze campaign performance and constituent segment behaviors. The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit integrates disparate first-, second, and third-party data, driving an integrated constituent experience. Additionally, the solution performs identity resolution to match individuals across various data sources. Dashboards include executive summaries, donor lifestyle and behaviors, campaign analysis, and test results, and are easily scalable to meet the future needs of the organization.

“For many nonprofit organizations, marketing and fundraising operations are fraught with challenges, including budget constraints and aging infrastructures. Many struggle to connect their siloed data sources and confront the technology and analytics limitations that impede their organizational growth,” said Jane Portman, health and nonprofit lead at Merkle. “The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit offers a solution to these challenges through its integrated data source and streamlined, constituent-centric approach.”

The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit allows marketers to:

Integrate and centralize disparate data sources into a unified platform from all parts of an organization, augmenting CRM and email platforms

Track and measure effectiveness of fundraising campaigns

Provide privacy-safe data hygiene to reduce wasted marketing spend and duplicative marketing efforts, while also giving full insight into individuals for targeted marketing

Refine marketing tactics based on a constituent’s donation and engagement behaviors

Create a single source of truth to build campaign audiences and simplify reporting

Study comprehensive views of campaign performance and constituent profiles via prebuilt dashboards for executive insights and deeper reporting