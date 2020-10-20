Merkle enters agreement with Amazon

Columbia-based Merkle, a technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Through this collaboration, Merkle can help enterprises accelerate data transformation using AWS, reinforcing its commitment to helping brands deliver the total customer experience.

This relationship will serve clients undergoing data modernization by providing an end-to-end accelerated cloud transformation solution. The move will support the scaling of Merkle’s AWS practice with deeper collaboration in the development of products and services in the field of data and analytics.

Under this SCA, Merkle and AWS will help clients transform with industry-specific cloud-based data management solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These solutions, including Merkle’s proprietary Rapid Audience Layer (RAL), will be offered in AWS Marketplace and available to all AWS customers, allowing them to insource their technology stack.

Merkle developed a fully integrated, enterprise-wide member and prospect database leveraging AWS for AARP. Through this work, AARP consolidated data across 650 million known prospects and 129 million members to support campaign management, real-time services, list-sourcing, and analytics capabilities.