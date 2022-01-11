Merkle debuts contactless shopping products at CES

Merkle, of Columbia, unveiled two new contactless shopping products in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Scan & Know and UnboxIt are the world’s first app-free in-store and on-delivery contactless shopping experiences, available exclusively from Merkle.

Scan & Know empowers shoppers to know more in store with its amplified assistance and product recognition technology. UnboxIt is a smart packaging content platform that connects with shoppers out of the box.

The patent-pending products leverage innovative digital technology and will be the newest additions to ShopNXT ― Merkle’s collection of retail innovation products focused on helping brands create intelligent shopping experiences, increasing loyalty and sales. ​Scan & Go, Merkle’s patent-pending, app-free contactless payment technology that was announced at CES 2021, completes the current ShopNXT suite of products.

Scan & Know and UnboxIt are slated to debut during the “Shop But Don’t Touch” panel discussion featuring Val Vacante, director of strategy, product innovation at Merkle. The session will explore how contactless technology and experiences are helping retailers and consumers establish a sense of safety around in-person shopping.

During the past 18 months, many consumers have turned to online shopping, however, consumers still desire the in-person element of shopping and are exploring it in new ways. Seventy-eight percent of US smartphone users will not download an app to continue a transaction and $98 billion a year is left on the table.

With Scan & Know and UnboxIt, retailers can bring their customers the best of both worlds, blending personalized, connected, contactless experiences in-store and upon arrival.