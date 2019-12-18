Merkle acquires Ugam

Columbia-based Merkle, a technology-enabled, data-driven performance marketing agency, now represents one of the largest analytics agencies in the world, following the acquisition of Ugam, the leading next-generation data and analytics company, in July of this year.

Ugam, a Merkle company, brings new, innovative engagement models and capabilities to Merkle. Ugam’s Digital Intelligence products offer improved brand outcomes for leading companies, with new client offerings that include enriched brand content across websites, the ability to influence purchases with competitive pricing, insight into channel partner marketing activity, and optimized brand experience based on customer sentiment.

With the acquisition, Merkle adds more than 2,500 data scientists focused on helping brands identify and measure the value of each customer touchpoint through proprietary data, reporting, and activation solutions. Merkle delivers 60 million reports and dashboards and maintains more than 55,000 models annually. Engagement models include full-service analytics, consultative services, and staff augmentation.

Merkle clients who have implemented these new models have seen benefits across their business, including an average 25 percent lift in sales, 26 percent increase in revenue, and 25 percent decrease in the cost of analysis, as well as increases in margin, conversion, and search traffic.

“Ugam has proven to be a valuable asset, with superior analytics to expand our offerings at Merkle,” said Craig Dempster, president, Merkle Americas. “Our proprietary data, reporting, and activation solutions are aimed at pinpointing areas of opportunity for our clients, and through partnerships with leading technology platforms, we are able to solve business problems, drive ideal outcomes, and uncover value for brands.”