Merkle achieves Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation

Merkle of Columbia has received the Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the AWS Service Delivery Program, further building on the strategic collaboration announced in late 2020. This designation marks the continued prioritization by Merkle to provide accurate, privacy-minded data to customer experience-focused marketers and data science teams.

Marketing and analytics teams need a modern, scalable, and secure data platform to integrate customer data from disparate sources and activate privacy-safe and real-time customer experiences (CX). The Amazon Redshift Service Delivery designation is a key milestone in activating the Merkle and AWS strategic roadmap to deliver CX solutions for the brands they serve, including:

Connected Customer 360 identity platform

Digital and terrestrial identities

Marketing data warehouse

Marketing analytics

Data clean rooms

Integration with Customer Data Platforms (CDP)

Merkle was recently recognized by Forrester Research as a leader among the top customer database and engagement agencies and for its ability to deliver the full complement of critical services for CX-focused marketers. This designation is representative of Merkle’s ability to serve its customers in developing next-generation CX solutions leveraging Amazon Redshift.