MedStar Health acquires Righttime

MedStar Health has acquired Righttime Medical Care, a provider of urgent care services to patients in Maryland for the past 30 years. The acquisition brings 19 additional urgent care centers, including the HeadFirst clinics for sports injury and concussion care, and approximately 300 associates into the MedStar Health system. These urgent care centers will now be part of MedStar Health Urgent Care operations.

MedStar Health operates 14 urgent care centers across the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. region and MedStar Health Urgent Care patients enjoy streamlined access to world-class medical experts throughout the system.

“This agreement allows us to more than double the size of our current urgent care network and greatly increase access to quality providers and services,” said Bob Gilbert, president of MedStar Ambulatory Services. “We look forward to working with the dedicated Righttime teams who have built a tremendous reputation for urgent care over the years, learning from their experience and also implementing MedStar Health’s best practices to serve our patients.”

Righttime providers have served patients with clinics as far north as Frederick to Montgomery, Howard, Baltimore, Anne Arundel counties and south into Charles and St. Mary’s counties.