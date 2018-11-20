MDOT Offers Hope to 200,000 Drivers

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) expects to open the fourth lane to traffic in early 2019 to the outer loop of I-695 (the Baltimore Beltway) between Route 40 (Baltimore National Pike) and Route 144 (Frederick Road).

The $68 million project is expected to alleviate a long-standing bottleneck for the nearly 200,000 drivers who use the beltway every day. Final stages of the project require temporary traffic impact. To raise the ramps to match the roadway height, MDOT SHA has closed and will detour the southbound ramp (outer) loop to Edmondson Avenue for approximately three months.

Approximately four weeks later, crews will close the ramp from Edmondson Avenue to the outer loop of the Beltway for two months and detour to Ingleside Avenue.

The temporary ramp detours will allow contractors to reconstruct the interchange ramps to meet the elevation of the new wider and higher bridge carrying the outer loop (southbound) of I-695 over Edmondson Avenue. Both ramps will reopen in winter 2019.

