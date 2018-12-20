MDOT MVA Alerts Drivers to Vehicle Recalls

Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) announced that since becoming the first state to implement a vehicle recall safety pilot program in April 2018, more than 73,500 recalls have been remedied as a result of using vehicle registration renewal notices to alert consumers to potential safety issues.

The program, funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), provides Maryland drivers with important safety recall information via mailed and emailed registration renewal notices. Maryland was the only state in the nation to receive a grant from NHTSA, which totaled $222,300, for the pilot program.

Customers may also check a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) for open recalls at any time by contacting their authorized dealership or by using the VIN look-up tool found on www.nhtsa.gov.