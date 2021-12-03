MDOT seeking proposals for TOD at Dorsey MARC station

The Maryland Department of Transportation Office of Real Estate and Economic Development, the MDOT Maryland Transit Administration, and the MDOT State Highway Administration, are seeking interested developers to respond to a public Request for Proposals for a transit-oriented development. It is to be constructed on 18.055 acres of state-owned property at the Dorsey MARC Station, located at 7000 Deerpath Road, Elkridge. The Maryland Department of Transportation Office of Real Estate and Economic Development, the MDOT Maryland Transit Administration, and the MDOT State Highway Administration, are seeking interested developers to respond to a public Request for Proposals for a transit-oriented development. It is to be constructed on 18.055 acres of state-owned property at the Dorsey MARC Station, located at 7000 Deerpath Road, Elkridge.

Prospective developers will work with a variety of stakeholders, including the local community, transit commuters and state and local agencies, to develop a mixed-use TOD, utilizing existing surface parking areas and unimproved land. The developer community is invited and encouraged to present innovative proposals that will enhance the community and transit ridership at the Dorsey MARC Station.



Interested developers can visit the project website in the MDOT Office of Real Estate and Economic Development.

The official RFP responses are due no later than Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The release of the RFP follows community outreach efforts including an informational meeting held on Feb. 19, 2019, prior to the release of a Request for Expressions of Interest, and a community informational meeting held virtually on Sept. 21, 2021, to update the public and discuss MDOT’s intent to solicit requests for proposals through the RFP process.Interested developers can visit the project website HERE for additional project information and documentation. A site visit for prospective developers is planned for mid-December. For details and to register, contact Gaylord Dutton at gdutton@mdot.maryland.gov in the MDOT Office of Real Estate and Economic Development.The official RFP responses are due no later than Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.