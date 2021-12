MDOT seeking proposals for TOD at Dorsey MARC station

The release of the RFP follows community outreach efforts including an informational meeting held on Feb. 19, 2019, prior to the release of a Request for Expressions of Interest, and a community informational meeting held virtually on Sept. 21, 2021, to update the public and discuss MDOT’s intent to solicit requests for proposals through the RFP process.Interested developers can visit the project website HERE for additional project information and documentation. A site visit for prospective developers is planned for mid-December. For details and to register, contact Gaylord Dutton at gdutton@mdot.maryland.gov in the MDOT Office of Real Estate and Economic Development.The official RFP responses are due no later than Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.