MDOT Announces International Industry Forum for I-495, I-270 P3 Program

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) will hold an international industry forum for the I-495 and I-270 Public-Private Partnership (P3) Program on Dec. 13 at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport. Registration is required for the forum, which is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon, and is open to industry professionals at no cost.

MDOT Secretary Pete Rahn will kick off the event with remarks before MDOT State Highway Administrator Greg Slater and P3 Program Director Lisa Choplin present concerning the status of the I-495 and I-270 P3 Program, including addressing the opportunities for small, disadvantaged, minority and women-owned businesses in the P3 solicitation process.

In addition, MDOT will hold one-on-one meetings with potential concessionaires and prime contractors interested in the P3 Program on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14. Space is limited and is on a first-come, first-served basis; industry professionals interested in attending the forum should visit www.eventbrite.com/e/i-495-i-270-p3-program-industry-forum-tickets-51962121103 to register.