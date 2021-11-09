Md Chamber launches Teacher Externship Program

The Maryland Chamber Foundation has launched its 2022 Teacher Externship Program, a unique opportunity for Maryland educators to be paired with local businesses with the goal of gaining real-world learning essential to transition their students into the workforce. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021, teachers can apply to the program via the Maryland Chamber of Commerce website.

During the summer of 2022, the program will provide teachers who are accepted into the program with a four-week business experience at a Maryland host company. The paid externship builds the bridge between businesses and educators, helping teachers and career counselors gain valuable technical and career pipeline knowledge they can pass on to their students.

In its fourth year, the Program is staged to impact thousands of Maryland students in 2022 as they consider their careers. The industry and technical knowledge teachers gain allow them to enhance their curriculum and educate their students on both the hard and soft skills required to enter the workforce and obtain a livable-wage career.

Up from four participating teachers in 2020, the 24 teacher externs from 10 Maryland counties represent a 500 percent growth in 2021. This year, 12 companies hosted teacher externs including: Amazon, BGE, Cards Technology, DAP, Freestate Electrical Companies, Kaiser Permanente, KCI Technologies, Leidos, Potomac Edison, Stanley Black & Decker, Whiting-Turner, and UnitedHealthcare.

Host companies and teachers can apply for the 2022 program at https://mdchamber.org/foundation/teacher-externships.

Meet the 2021 Teacher Externs https://mdchamber.org/meet-our-teacher-externs.