MCC opens nominations for Rising Star Award

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce (MCC) is asking the Maryland business community to nominate a Rising Star within their organizations. A Rising Star is a motivated stand-out employee, age 40 or under, who propels their company, colleagues and community to success. The winner of this award will be recognized at Inspire MD, the MCC’s flagship event, on May 12 at the Baltimore Museum of Industry.

Along with the Rising Star Award, at Inspire MD the MCC will induct two new individuals into the Business Hall of Fame, and award one individual with the Public Service Award for their contributions to help advance Maryland’s economy and quality of life.

Nominations for the Rising Star Award are open until 11:59 p.m. on March 1. The winner will be contacted by April 15 and will be presented the award in front of 300-plus of Maryland’s most distinguished business leaders at Inspire MD.

To submit a nominee for the Rising Star Award visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/6KFSWF5.