McAfee to acquire Light Point Security

Cybersecurity company McAfee has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire browser isolation pioneer Light Point Security, of bwtech@UMBC.

The increasing use of the Internet, and the accelerating adoption of the cloud by companies, has made the browser one of the most vulnerable parts of an enterprise’s information technology attack surface. When full isolation is implemented, no web content ever gets to the user’s computer. All browsing is done in an isolated environment so no browser-based malware can infect the system.

Founded by former NSA employees, Light Point Security’s solution can protect users from zero-day and other emerging malware, like Ransomware and credential phishing attacks, by isolating browser sessions in a remote virtual environment outside of the corporate network. Light Point utilizes proprietary technology to deliver highly performant, complete isolation, preventing elements of a page from reaching or being able to attack a client browser.

McAfee plans to integrate Light Point’s browser isolation technology into McAfee Secure Web Gateway, complementing its existing comprehensive inbound and outbound protection for all web and cloud traffic. With this combination, enterprises will be able to prioritize security efficacy and user experience by removing user exposure to malware while maintaining responsive access to legitimate websites and cloud applications.