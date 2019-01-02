MBX to host Chili & Coat Drive Jan. 10

The Maryland Business Connection (MBX) will kick off 2019 with its Mega Networking Kick-Off Party Chili Showcase & Coat Drive on Thursday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m., at Michael’s Eighth Avenue, in Glen Burnie.

In addition to networking with approximately 400 business people, the event will feature chili samples from local restaurants and caterers, including Michael’s Eighth Avenue, Food by Fire Catering, Brews & Cues on the Boulevard, and Dorina’s Kitchen; local brew and wine samples; etc. Guests are encouraged to bring new or gently-used coats, sweaters, hats, scarves, gloves, etc. for local families being assisted by the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and Resource Center. At last year’s event, MBX collected more 350 coats.

Visit www.ChiliShowcase.com to register. For more information, call 410-562-5354 or email doug@mdbizconnect.com.