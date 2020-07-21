MBA president heading to Massachusetts 

The Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) Board of Directors announced that president and CEO Kathleen Murphy will become the next president and CEO of the Massachusetts Bankers Association. Murphy succeeds Daniel Forte, who joined the Association in 1985 and will be retiring in October.

“We celebrate Kathleen Murphy’s contributions to the state of Maryland and the Maryland banking industry during her 20-year tenure as the association’s president and CEO,” said B.J. Goetz, MBA chairman and president and CEO of Middletown Valley Bank.

“Since joining the MBA in 1999, she has elevated the voice of the Maryland banking industry through exceptional advocacy, media relations and member communications and strengthened member banks through development of innovative professional development programs and member services.”

Murphy will be departing the MBA at the end of August. Its Succession Committee is starting the search for her replacement.