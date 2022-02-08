Mayor Scott Addresses BWI Partnership

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was the keynote speaker at the BWI Business Partnership’s February Signature Breakfast. His talk focused on the crime in Baltimore, the demographic that’s committing it and his ideas on how the community needs to work together to address it, including calling for citizens from all walks to life to mentor young people in need.

Earlier in the meeting, the Partnership’s Director of Community Development, Towera Loper, shared the most up-to-date information on the County Connector: 18,121 passengers used the service in the second quarter of 2021. Average ridership was 197 passengers a day and 6,040 a month. She also reported that there was “a significant increase in our ridership from month to month, with the highest totals in December at 6,537.

Loper also updated the attendees on the Roadside Beautification program. Efforts including grass mowing, flower planting, flowerbed maintenance and watering are focused within a 3-mile radius of Arundel Mills and Live! Casino & Hotel. In addition, approximately 11 tons of trash was picked up in the second quarter.

The event was held before a sold-out crowd of approximately 200 members and guests at the BWI Airport Marriott.