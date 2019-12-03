Mayer/ Broccolino Cancer Resource Center holds ribbon-cutting at HCGH

Howard County General Hospital’s (HCGH) Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center recently held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the center’s new location: Suite 150 of the Little Patuxent Specialty Care Center at 11065 Little Patuxent Parkway on the HCGH campus in Columbia.

The center will continue to offer services to patients diagnosed with cancer and their families at the new location, including: