MasterPeace Solutions acquires Full Suite Solutions

Columbia-based MasterPeace Solutions announced the acquisition of Northern Virginia-based Full Suite Solutions (FSS), a provider of software and services to Northern Virginia intelligence community clients. FSS Co-Founders, Paul and Cait von Schnetlage, will remain with the company in a leadership capacity and will support the integration of these two people-centric businesses.

MasterPeace’s expansion into Northern Virginia will address critical workforce skills gap with an innovative platform that focuses on providing engineers unmatched opportunities to develop their skills and remain on the cutting edge of the technology curve.

To ensure a smooth transition, MasterPeace Solutions has hired Jeanine Callahan as the senior vice president of MasterPeace Technology Services to lead the FSS integration and MasterPeace expansion to Northern Virginia. Callahan has supported the Intelligence Community for more than 30 years and has extensive experience maturing and scaling small and mid-sized businesses.