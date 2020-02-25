Maryland University of Integrative Health to provide services at Howard Hospital

Maryland University of Integrative Health’s (MUIH) Natural Care Center will be collaborating with the Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center at Howard County General Hospital.

The expanded range of therapies will support members in the local community, including cancer patients.

“One of the most beneficial aspects of the Natural Care Center is its deep connection to the Howard County community,” said Dr. Michelle McNear, Ph.D., director of the Natural Care Center. “We’re excited to bring our integrative health services to those in need of ways to manage chronic pain and other chronic conditions such as cancer treatment.”

Services available in the center include:

Acupuncture

Clinical nutrition

Massage therapy

For more than 40 years, the Natural Care Center at Maryland University of Integrative Health has provided powerful, meaningful, and effective healing experiences for patients and clients that arrive with a wide array of health challenges.

MUIH is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices. Deeply rooted in a holistic philosophy, its model for integrative health and wellness is grounded in whole-person, relationship-centered, evidence-informed care. MUIH has more than 20 progressive, graduate degree programs in a wide range of disciplines, offered on-campus and online.

