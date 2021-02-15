Maryland University of Integrative Health approved for new graduate Yoga Therapy certificate program by Maryland Higher Education Commission

Maryland University of Integrative Health has been approved to offer a Post-Masters Certificate in Therapeutic Yoga Practices by the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC).

This program is the only graduate program of its kind in the U.S. It fills a gap in the national yoga education spectrum and provides a pathway for licensed health care providers (LHCP) to add a therapeutic yoga practice specialty to their professional scope of practice and differentiate themselves from other practitioners.

Through this program, LHCPs will enrich their knowledge, tools, and competencies in yoga as a mind-body modality that can contribute to both conventional medicine and integrative health practices to provide patients with individualized treatment that is safe, evidence-based, and cost-efficient.

Students will call upon their prior training in yoga teaching (RYT-200) and their practice as an LHCP to inform their experiences in the program. “This program teaches the clinician a biopsychosocial-spiritual perspective to learn and implement practices for self-care and integrative patient care,” said Marlysa Sullivan, assistant professor of yoga therapy at MUIH.

The program is offered online and can be completed in one year. This online program begins in the Fall 2021 trimester.

The use of yoga in the U.S. continues to grow steadily leading to an increasing need for professionals trained in the field. The 2017 National Health Interview Survey revealed significant increases in the use of yoga-based mind and body approaches. According to the survey, 35.2 million American adults and 4.9 million children use yoga, placing it among the most commonly used complementary health approaches in the U.S.

The program is grounded in MUIH’s holistic and natural approach to health and wellness, and its long-standing expertise in yoga therapy. MUIH has offered the first and only Master of Science degree in Yoga Therapy in the U.S. since 2013.