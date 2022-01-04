Maryland Sustainable Growth Awards presented

The Maryland Department of Planning (Planning) recently presented Maryland Sustainable Growth Awards for leadership and community planning at its ninth annual awards ceremony. The awards recognize individuals, organizations and programs that exemplify well-planned economic and community development initiatives throughout the state.

The 2021 winners include Anne Arundel County Plan2040. As one of the state’s most populous and fastest growing counties, Anne Arundel is at the forefront of managing growth in Maryland by focusing on quality of life in its many desirable neighborhoods. Plan2040 was cited for setting a new standard for community engagement and collaboration in the county, and is seen as a model for other jurisdictions to consider when preparing a new comprehensive plan.

The 10 winners are individuals and organizations that demonstrate their commitment to sustainable growth – development or redevelopment that is compact, walkable, and takes advantage of existing infrastructure while preserving the rural landscape – in Maryland. Short videos about each award recipient are available at https://bit.ly/21grawards.