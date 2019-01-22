Maryland Second Most Affected by Government Shutdown

With the U.S. government just having been closed for business for the 19th time since 1976, on Monday, Jan. 22, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to the political rhetoric.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of six key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The main findings are below.

Impact of the Government Shutdown on Maryland (1: Most Affected, 25: Average):

1st: Share of Federal Jobs

1st: Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

2nd: Real Estate as a Percentage of Gross State Product

1st: Access to National Parks

26th: Percentage of Children under CHIP

To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/government-shutdown-report/1111.

With the U.S. government just having been closed for business for the 19th time since 1976, on Monday, Jan. 22, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2018 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to the political rhetoric.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of six key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs and contracts to the percentage of kids covered by the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP). The main findings are below.

Impact of the Government Shutdown on Maryland (1: Most Affected, 25: Average):

1st: Share of Federal Jobs

1st: Federal Contract Dollars Per Capita

2nd: Real Estate as a Percentage of Gross State Product

1st: Access to National Parks

26th: Percentage of Children under CHIP

To view the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/government-shutdown-report/1111.