Maryland ranks 27th in drunk driving arrests

A new study found that Maryland has the nation’s No. 27 highest rate of drunk-driving arrests.

Maryland’s rate of DUI arrests in 2018 was 308.7 per 100,000; the national average was 330 per 100,000.

An estimated 30 people are killed in drunk-driving accidents every day in the U.S. Despite the widespread awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving, many states have rates of DUI arrests that are troubling.

US Drug Test Centers.com released its study, Worst States for DUIs, which uses the latest data from the FBI on arrests for driving under the influence in 2018 and how those rates have changed over time.

Here are key findings in Maryland:

No. 27 in rate of DUI arrests with 308.7 per 100,000 in 2018.

in rate of DUI arrests with 308.7 per 100,000 in 2018. No. 17 in 10-year change between 2009 and 2018 with -24.4 percent decrease.

Here are key national findings: