Maryland Public Television to air Jeff Krulik’s Tales of Belair at Bowie Saturday, Feb. 20

Tales of Belair at Bowie will have its public TV premiere on Maryland Public Television (MPT) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The one-hour documentary, which was directed and produced by Maryland filmmaker and Bowie native by Jeff Krulik, delivers a whimsical, thought-provoking look at the Maryland suburb, which was built in the 1960s by developer William Levitt – widely credited as “The Father of Suburbia” – which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Tales of Belair at Bowie presents first-hand memories and tours of homes from original community residents. It incorporates archival film footage and photos, including ironic and amusing commentary on 1960s American suburban life using clips from a West German documentary shot early in the community’s development.

The film also takes a more serious look at the racial tensions that turned to protests of Levitt’s discriminatory sales practices, as well as the challenges of building a flourishing community in a geographically secluded area.

A trailer is available at talesofbelairatbowie.com. Tales of Belair at Bowie will also be available for viewing on MPT’s video player at video.mpt.tv starting Feb. 21.

