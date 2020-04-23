Maryland Nonprofits: Share your P3 experience

Funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (P3) is likely to soon be replenished with $310 billion. Some nonprofits have already applied for this program, and their experiences with the application process varied widely depending on the bank they applied through.

To increase understanding of how the P3 application process worked (or didn’t), Maryland Nonprofits is asking that all nonprofits complete its brief survey about the PPP and to take the survey regardless of whether it has already submitted a PPP application.

Survey results will document for policymakers the collective experience of those who have tried to use this program. It is hoped that the findings can help those applying in the next few weeks, as well as assist others in evaluating how the P3 worked for those who already applied. Go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/99KCR9F.