Maryland MEP, Arnold Automation introduce incentive plan

The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP), of Columbia, has partnered with Arnold Automation to help Maryland manufacturers reduce the cost of implementing robotic and automated technologies through the Impact Driven Incentive Program.

By providing a financial incentive for manufacturers to invest in new, advanced technologies, the program aims to help facilitate growth, as well as create and retain more jobs in Maryland’s manufacturing sector.

“The two biggest barriers that prevent many manufacturers from adopting robotics and automation in their facilities are lack of funding and lack of understanding of how these technologies will impact their bottom line,” says Mike Kelleher, executive director, MD MEP. “The Impact Driven Incentive Program addresses both challenges by providing financial assistance to offset the cost of implementation along with access to the technical expertise of the Arnold Automation team. We are excited to offer manufacturers this great opportunity to advance their operations.”

To be eligible for the Impact Driven Incentive Program, organizations must be registered with Dun and Bradstreet, have a valid manufacturing NAICS code, have a physical location in Maryland and provide all required project documentation. For more information, Maryland manufacturers may contact Samantha Calvo at scalvo@mdmep.org.