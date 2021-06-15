Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership partners with Unleashed Technologies for digital marketing expertis

MEP partners with Unleashed Technologies

The Columbia-based Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MD MEP) has announced a new service partnership with Unleashed Technologies, a web design and digital marketing services firm based in Columbia. As a service partner, Unleashed joins MD MEP’s network of subject matter experts who provide insight, guidance and support to help Maryland’s small- and medium-sized manufacturers improve and grow all aspects of their businesses.

Together with MD MEP, Unleashed will be providing informative content and events to share its expertise in web development, ecommerce and digital marketing strategies to help local manufacturers overcome challenges in the digital space.

The firm has previously collaborated closely with manufacturers including EVAPCO, Maryland China and Dixon Valve to develop dynamic web experiences that have delivered a visible return and enhanced engagement with customers.

MD MEP and Unleashed are kicking off this new service partnership with an in-person panel discussion and networking happy hour at The Guntry, in Owings Mills, on Thursday, June 17 at 4 p.m.