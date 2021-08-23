Maryland lottery, casinos contribute record-breaking $1.391B

The Maryland Lottery and the state’s six casinos combined to deliver a record-breaking total of more than $1.391 billion in funding for vital state programs and services in fiscal 2021. The Lottery shattered its previous profit record by 12.5 percent, while the casinos generated a record-setting contribution to the state – despite operating at limited capacity for more than eight months of fiscal 2021 due to COVID-19.

The combined total of Lottery and casino contributions to the state beat the previous record of $1.311 billion in fiscal 2019 by $80 million (6.1 percent).

Lottery sales reached a new record of $2.611 billion, surpassing the previous mark set in fiscal 2019 by $414 million (18.8 percent). Profits from the sale of Lottery tickets contributed $667.4 million to state programs, easily outdistancing the previous record of $593.1 million in fiscal 2019.

The casinos generated $1.746 billion in gaming revenue and contributed $723.5 million to the state, a 0.8 percent increase from the previous record for state contributions set in fiscal 2019.

Traditional Lottery

The new sales record propelled numerous Lottery records in addition to the all-time profit mark. Among the new all-time highs:

Lottery players won more than $1.657 billion in prizes, beating the previous record by $295 million (21.7 percent). Lottery players won an average of $4.5 million per day.

Retailer commissions totaled $197.2 million, eclipsing the previous record by $31.7 million (19.2 percent). Commissions averaged $45,000 per retailer.

Scratch-off ticket sales set a record for the seventh consecutive year, totaling $993.4 million, breaking the previous record by $140.7 million (16.5 percent).

Casinos

Casino gaming revenue contributed $531.4 million for the Maryland Education Trust Fund. Fiscal 2021 casino gaming revenue also supported:

Local aid to communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located: $92.2 million

Maryland’s horse racing industry: $78.8 million

Maryland’s Small, Minority and Women-owned Business Fund: $17 million

Responsible gambling programs, including cost-free assessment and treatment services for Maryland residents: $4.1 million

From its inception in 1973 through fiscal 2021, the Lottery has contributed more than $17.9 billion to state programs and services and has paid more than $29.8 billion in prizes to players. Through fiscal 2021, Maryland’s casino program, which began in September 2010, generated more than $11.8 billion in total gaming revenue and contributed more than $5.3 billion to the state, including nearly $4 billion to the Education Trust Fund.