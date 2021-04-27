Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica to retire 

Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica announced that he will be retiring from his position as the head of the Agency on June 1. Appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015, Medenica has had notable success running the agency, consistently setting revenue and profit records. The fiscal year ending June 30 will be another all-time record for the Maryland Lottery.

Medenica’s breadth of experience includes management of three lotteries – New York, New Jersey and Maryland. He began his lottery career in 2007 as the Director of the New York Lottery, the country’s largest. During his time in New York, the lottery set all-time revenue records every year. Medenica authorized the initiative that prompted the U.S. Department of Justice to rescind its interpretation of the 1961 Wire Act, an action that led to the legalization of online lotteries in 2011.

In addition to the lottery, Medenica also oversaw New York’s nine casinos and managed the successful selection process for the operator at New York City’s Aqueduct racetrack, which has become one of the world’s largest casinos.

Medenica joined the Maryland Lottery as director in June 2015, focusing on lottery marketing and casino expansion. He oversaw Maryland’s six casinos, including the 2016 opening of the state’s largest, MGM National Harbor. His work in the lottery industry includes serving as President of the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries (NASPL) in 2011-2012.

Most recently, he served as Region 1 Director on the NASPL Executive Committee, as Lead Director of the Mega Millions consortium and Lead Director of the Cash4Life consortium. Internationally, Medenica served on the World Lottery Association Sports Betting Integrity Committee. In October 2020, Medenica was inducted into the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame, joining a distinguished group of world lottery professionals who are recognized for their dedication to promoting excellence and integrity in the industry.