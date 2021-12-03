Hogan administration announces $9M-plus to revitalize historic buildings

The Hogan administration announced that the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT), a division of the Maryland Department of Planning (Planning), has awarded six projects more than $9 million in tax credits through the Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, leveraging more than $64 million in additional investment. Among the six projects are buildings in Ellicott City and Annapolis.

“The tax credits will help revitalize communities, strengthen Maryland’s economy, and bring new housing, commercial, and arts opportunities throughout our state,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Our administration is proud to provide this funding, which will preserve Maryland’s historic buildings for future generations to come.”

The Historic Revitalization Tax Credit, administered by MHT, has invested more than $425 million in Maryland rehabilitation projects since it began in 1996. The investments have helped make improvements to 5,194 homeowner and 796 commercial historic structures, preserving buildings that contribute to the distinct character of Maryland’s towns, cities, and rural areas.

According to a study by the Abell Foundation, the program has helped to create an estimated 30,000 jobs through construction and new or expanded occupation of these significant historic resources.

The six projects selected for the tax credits were based on an established set of criteria, including those outlined by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior for historic building rehabilitations. They include:

Wilkins Rogers Mill – Frederick Road, Oella

$3 million awarded; estimated total cost: $35 Million

Located on the site of the historic Ellicott Brothers’ Grist Mill, the Wilkins Rogers Mill sits on the banks of the Patapsco River, across from the historic core of Ellicott City. The current mill complex dates from 1916-1917, with additions made in 1918 and 1941, and features large silos both on the exterior and interior.

It remained in operation until 2020, and was the last active flour mill in the state. Historically an industrial complex, it will be rehabilitated into a mixed-use property with residential apartments and amenities, retail spaces, a restaurant, and a small museum highlighting the history of the site and the importance of flour production in the surrounding region.

Randall House – 86 State Circle, Annapolis

$194,074 awarded; estimated total cost: $970,370

Located in the Colonial Annapolis Historic District, and facing the Maryland State House, 86 State Circle is a significant example of Queen Anne/Eastlake-style architecture. The duplex is one of the first of several large residences situated to face the circle and North Street. It survives as a significant example of the influence British architecture had in the late-19th century, and a well-designed addition on the North Street side dates to the mid-20th century.

The project will convert one side of the duplex into a boutique hotel by removing non-historic interior partitions and adding new partitions to create nine guest suites. The windows and exterior features will be cleaned and repaired as necessary.