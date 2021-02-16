Maryland Governor Larry Hogan hails final passage of the RELIEF Act

Gov. Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the General Assembly gave final approval to the governor’s top legislative priority, the RELIEF Act of 2021:

“The RELIEF Act will deliver more than $1 billion in tax relief and economic stimulus for struggling families and small businesses. It will help Marylanders barely hanging on right now as we work to bring this global pandemic to an end.

“While Washington gears up for yet another partisan fight, here in Maryland we are once again setting an example of what effective and bipartisan leadership looks like.

“I want to thank the House and Senate for acting with the urgency that the crisis demands. I look forward to signing this legislation so that we can get much-needed relief out the door, and into the pockets of those who desperately need it.”