Maryland gets funding for small businesses

With help from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Maryland has garnered additional funding to support the state’s small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The state has received an additional $3.4 million to recapitalize several state and county loan funds that provide assistance to small businesses. Specifically, the Maryland Department of Commerce received $770,000 to recapitalize the Maryland Economic Adjustment Fund program, a pre-existing small business Revolving Loan Funds program funded primarily through the EDA.

