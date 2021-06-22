Maryland Environmental Service names Ellen Frketic deputy director

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) of Millersville announced Ellen Frketic as the agency’s new deputy director. Frketic was selected by Agency Director Charles Glass with the consent of Governor Larry Hogan. She will share the responsibility of overall agency performance, financial stability and strategic direction, while helping to seek new opportunities across the state.

Frketic joined MES in 1988 as a project manager, and quickly moved up to chief of the Water/Wastewater Engineering Division. She has more than 40 years of experience in water and wastewater distribution, collection, treatment, and reuse. She has also been responsible for planning and implementation of the agency’s annual Capital Budget, which ranges from $10 to $20 million, and includes upgrades to the state’s water and wastewater treatment, storage and conveyance facilities. Ms. Frketic has a BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Clarkson University and a Professional Engineer’s license from Texas.