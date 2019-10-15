Maryland distributes $5M for census

Following input from the Complete Count Committee (CCC), Maryland Department of Planning (Planning) Secretary Rob McCord said he has distributed $5 million in funding to support the 2020 Census. The 2020 Census Grant Program Panel was established and funded following the passage of Senate Bill 855.

“I appreciate the input and feedback from the CCC members as we worked together to provide this funding to further support our Census outreach effort to provide a full and accurate count of every Marylander,” said Planning Secretary Rob McCord. “By allocating this funding in every corner of Maryland, we are continuing our unprecedented commitment to get everyone counted on Census Day, April 1, 2020.”

With a total of $5 million available for Census grants, the funds are being allocated as part of the overall state effort to ensure an accurate, complete, fair, and inclusive count.

The approximately three dozen recipients include the following.

● Anne Arundel County $45,000

● City of College Park $34,385

● Howard County $150,240

● Howard County Chinese School $80,000

● Maryland Municipal League (distributed to municipalities) $300,000

● Prince George’s County $244,208

● United Way of Central Maryland $110,000