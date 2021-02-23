Maryland Department of Commerce offers ExportMD program

ExportMD, an ongoing program, is offered through the Maryland Department of Commerce. The grants offer Maryland small and mid-sized businesses up to $5,000 in reimbursement for expenses associated with an international marketing project. Traditionally, many companies used the funds to offset travel expenses related to international marketing, but the funds can be applied for other marketing initiatives, which could include:

Fees for shipping sample productsf

Cost of compliance testing an existing product for entry into an export market

Export research tool subscription for market research

Website development (design, with international focus; translation into foreign language; search engine optimization; localization services; international payment set-up)

Design of marketing media

Ecommerce platform hosting/maintenance fees

Online market listing fees

Registration costs for virtual trade shows and missions

The current funding for these activities will expire at the end of September 2021, and Commerce’s International Team is encouraging interested companies to apply as soon as possible.