Maryland Cultural & Conference Center to feature Carr’s Beach mural 

The Maryland Cultural & Conference Center (MC3), formerly known as Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA), announced a new vision for the Annapolis arts community with the One Annapolis Community Art Project. The project will feature a mural created by renowned artist Comacell Brown to be painted on the wall adjacent to MC3’s StageOne at Park Place.

The mural will memorialize Carr’s Beach, a landmark in the Annapolis community that was a major performing arts venue for Black musicians that hosted such legends as Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, Dinah Washington, Ray Charles, James Brown, Little Richard, Etta James and Aretha Franklin.

Their performances often attracted tens of thousands of people and its impact on the community was immeasurable; however, today, Carr’s Beach is rarely recognized for its integral part in Annapolis’s rich cultural history. For more information about this historic venue, visit http://upstart-annapolis.com/ago-carrs-beach.