Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission to hold virtual meeting for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Howard Counties July 7

The Business Monthly
The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission, a bipartisan commission created by Gov. Larry Hogan to draw fair and representative legislative and congressional district maps for the 2022 elections, will hold a virtual public meeting for residents of Baltimore City, and Anne Arundel and Howard counties on Wednesday, July 7, at 6 p.m.

Register to attend and provide testimony, either in advance or during the meeting, at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f5vA-VgSRS2L-1IYCJh_hw.

You may watch a live stream without registering at www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ7CyHLOzIw. You can also dial in by calling 301-715-8592 and entering the webinar ID 994 6627 0105. The meeting will be streamed in both English and Spanish.

You can submit comments electronically or send a redistricting question to redistricting.commission@maryland.gov.

