Maryland Chamber responds to Hogan 

Gov. Larry Hogan recently addressed Marylanders to express concerns about public health trends, including spikes in COVID-19 cases in neighboring states and an increase in the positivity rate for individuals under the age of 35. Hogan urged Marylanders to remain vigilant in complying with public health requirements so that Maryland remains open for business.

Christine Ross, president and CEO of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement in response:

“We remain grateful for Governor Hogan’s quick, decisive and steadfast leadership throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Our members and Maryland’s business community continue to commit themselves to doing what is required to mitigate the impact of the virus and to protect public health and safety. We encourage everyone to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Following guidance and taking preventative measures are fundamental to safeguarding jobs, reopening businesses and ensuring the continuation of our state’s economic recovery.

“In late April, the Chamber released Safe Workplace: Best Practices and Baselines for Reopening Maryland, a product of the hard work and expertise of the Maryland Chamber’s COVID-19 Working Group. The document features a set of guidelines for consideration by employers as they reopen their businesses in a safe and responsible way.

“To access Safe Workplace: Best Practices and Baselines for Reopening Maryland, please download below or go to https://mdchamber.org/covid-19-resources-2-2.”