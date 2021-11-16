Maryland Chamber promotes Harmel

The Maryland Chamber of Commerce has announced that Whitney Harmel, the organization’s vice president of membership and development, has been promoted to executive vice president of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce and executive director of the Maryland Chamber Foundation.

In her new role, Harmel will continue to lead and elevate membership and development efforts for the chamber. In her other new role, the chamber’s foundation supports sustainable solutions that drive Maryland’s future economy, focusing on education, innovation and workforce development.

Since Harmel took over the operation of the Teacher Externship Program in 2019 – the Foundation’s most robust initiative – the program has grown by 500 percent.