Maryland Chamber Federation welcomes four partners

The Mary land Chamber of Commerce has announced that four of its members have become partners with the Maryland Chamber Federation, a network of 23 local and regional chambers of commerce and trade associations committed to supporting the state’s small business community.

The new Federation partners are:

Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. (CAMI), a trade association comprising hundreds of cybersecurity providers, businesses and organizations that offer support and resources to Maryland’s cybersecurity industry.

Greater Crofton Chamber of Commerce, which serves Crofton, Gambrills, Davidsonville, Millersville and Bowie.

The others are the Maryland Tech Council and the Pikesville-Owings Mills Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Federation was established a year ago to ensure the needs and concerns of small businesses are elevated to the state and federal levels of government. Any business with 10 or fewer full-time employees, who is already a member of a participating local chamber or trade association, will receive free Federation membership into the Maryland Chamber of Commerce.