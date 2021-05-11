Maryland casinos rebound with $162.1M in April

After setting a single-month gaming revenue record in March, Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate their third-best month since the industry opened in Maryland, generating $162,106,366 in gaming revenue during April of 2021. The total represents an increase of $16,870,233 (11.6%) compared to April of 2019, when gaming revenue was $145,236,133. All six casinos were closed throughout April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under local jurisdiction orders, MGM National Harbor and Horseshoe Casino were limited to 50 percent capacity during April 2021. The remaining four casinos had no capacity limitations, but some slot machine and table game seats could not be occupied because all casinos must continue to comply with social-distancing guidelines.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in April 2021 totaled $69,924,658, an increase of $9,687,185 (16.1 percent) compared to the $60,237,473 contributed to the state in April 2019.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in April 2021 were $50,801,341, an increase of $5,595,799 (12.4 percent) compared to the $45,205,542 in ETF contributions during April 2019. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

As part of Maryland’s effort to halt the spread of COVID-19, the casinos were closed on March 16, 2020, and began reopening with capacity limitations on June 19, 2020. Casino operators worked with local and state public health officials to develop their reopening protocols. The casinos have implemented social distancing and sanitation procedures, including a requirement that all employees and patrons wear face coverings.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. They include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and the MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill.

The gaming revenue totals for April 2021 for the area’s casinos are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (2,879 slot machines, 185 table games)

$58,217,255 in April 2021, an increase of $10,380,271 (21.7%) from April 2019

MGM National Harbor (2,017 slot machines, 198 table games)

$62,354,624 in April 2021, an increase of $1,549,954 (2.5%) from April 2019

Horseshoe Casino (1,035 slot machines, 137 table games)

$19,675,835 in April 2021, a decrease of $1,350 (-0.1%) from April 2019

Fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/APRIL-2021-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf