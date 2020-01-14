Maryland Casinos get $149.1M in December

Maryland Lottery and Gaming announced that December 2019 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos were $149,087,494. The total represents a $706,081 (0.5 percent) increase compared to the December 2018 total of $148,381,413.

Contributions to the state of Maryland from December 2019 casino gaming revenue totaled $60,612,440, including $45,459,073 for the Education Trust Fund. Casino gaming revenues also support local communities and jurisdictions where the six casinos are located, as well as Maryland’s horse racing industry.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos that offer both slot machines and table games, including Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino, in Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County. Three of the six casinos saw year-over-year increases compared to their December 2018 gaming revenue totals:

MGM National Harbor (3,137 slot machines, 207 table games)

$62,615,156 in December 2019, an increase of $2,698,530 (4.5 percent) from December 2018.

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,852 slot machines, 191 table games)

$51,792,534 in December 2019, an increase of $1,716,627 (3.4 percent) from December 2018.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore (2,106 slot machines, 161 table games)

$18,738,128 in December 2019, a decrease of $3,488,338 (-15.7 percent) from December 2018.

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland, fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals, are available via www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/December-2019-Casino-Revenue-Data.pdf .