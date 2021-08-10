Maryland casinos generate record-setting revenue during July

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate a single-month record of $180,145,516 in gaming revenue during July 2021. It is the third time in five months that the state’s casinos have set a new revenue record.

The July total represents an increase of $40,225,498 (28.7%) compared to July 2020, when gaming revenue was $139,920,018. Casinos were limited to 50% capacity in July 2020, which was the first full month that the properties were open after being closed from March 16, 2020 to June 19, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Maryland’s casinos set a new single-month record of $169,179,016 in March, which was surpassed in May, when gaming revenue totaled $172,394,450. Five of the top six single-month totals in the history of Maryland’s casino program have come in 2021. The state’s first casino opened in September 2010, and six casinos have been in operation since the opening of MGM National Harbor in December 2016.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in July 2021 totaled $77,338,403, an increase of $19,377,754 (33.4%) compared to the $57,960,649 contributed to the state in July 2020.

Advertisement

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in July 2021 were $56,269,566, an increase of $12,789,276 (29.4%) compared to the $43,480,290 in ETF contributions during July 2020. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games: Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill; Ocean Downs Casino, Worcester County; Hollywood Casino, Perryville; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort, Flintstone.

The gaming revenue totals from casinos in central Maryland for July 2021 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,170 slot machines, 200 table games)

$72,299,979 in July 2021, an increase of $19,970,634 (38.2 percent) from July 2020

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,731 slot machines, 188 table games)

$62,903,973 in July 2021, an increase of $11,396,619 (22.1 percent) from July 2020

Horseshoe Casino (1,515 slot machines, 137 table games)

$19,344,688 in July 2021, an increase of $3,539,269 (22.4 percent) from July 2020

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/JULY-2021-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.