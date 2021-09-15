Maryland Casinos Generate $168.5 M in Revenue During August

Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $168,459,348 in gaming revenue during August 2021. The total represents an increase of $18,910,348 (12.6 percent) compared to August 2020, when gaming revenue was $149,549,000. Casinos were limited to 50 percent capacity in August 2020 due to COVID-19.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in August 2021 totaled $71,284,480, an increase of $10,453,351 (17.2 percent) compared to the $60,831,129 contributed to the state in August 2020.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund (ETF) in August 2021 were $51,789,625, an increase of $7,515,806 (17 percent) compared to the $44,273,819 in ETF contributions during August 2020. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

The gaming revenue totals for the three central Maryland casinos during August 2021 are as follows:

MGM National Harbor (2,167 slot machines, 201 table games) $67,421,209 in August 2021, an increase of $7,714,727 (12.9 percent) from August 2020

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,749 slot machines, 190 table games) $59,506,465 in August 2021, an increase of $7,037,846 (13.4 percent) from August 2020

Horseshoe Casino (1,530 slot machines, 137 table games) $18,001,130 in August 2021, an increase of $1,202,587 (7.2 percent) from August 2020

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the State of Maryland are included in the attached charts, and both fiscal and calendar year-to-date totals are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/AUGUST-2021-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.